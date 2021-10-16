CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Prep report: East football dominates city rivalry

By Editorials
Daily Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuluth Denfeld held the line against its city rivals for about 10 minutes of game play, but the dam broke and flooded the scoreboard at Public Schools Stadium, as Duluth East dominated the rest of the grudge match en route to a 58-0 win on Friday. Junior Austan Orvedahl...

www.superiortelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

State Football Playoff Pairings Released

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Six Lincoln metro area football teams have reached the Nebraska State High School Football playoffs, as pairings were released on Saturday morning. In Class A, Lincoln East will be a No. 12 seed and play at No. 5 Gretna at 7pm on Friday, October 29. As of this time, KFOR is planning to broadcast the East/Gretna game, pending permission from Gretna athletic officials. Elsewhere, Lincoln Southeast will be a No. 10 seed and play at No. 7 Omaha Burke.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Telegram

Six county football teams continue season into playoffs

The playoffs were never meant to be easy. Some Lenawee County teams will find that out this week when the playoffs begin. Half of the county teams are in the post season – Hudson (9-0), Addison (8-1), Clinton (7-2), Sand Creek (6-3) in 11-player and Lenawee Christian (9-0) and Britton Deerfield (8-1) in 8-player football.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

One Of The Area’s Top High School Football Prospects Chose To Stay At Perry High

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL. “I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.” During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Berry
Daily Telegram

Addison football drops season finale to Jonesville

ADDISON — Saturday's Big 8/Cascades crossover championship game had all the makings of a big playoff game. The stands were full, the fans were into the game, both teams were undefeated and a trophy was on the line. It was the perfect atmosphere for Addison and Jonesville to prepare for...
ADDISON, MI
pinejournal.com

Prep report: Late goal lifts Duluth East in girls soccer quarterfinals

Duluth East junior Mae Nephew popped a ball up over Coon Rapids goalkeeper Maddy Reinhart to give the Greyhounds a 2-1 home win in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 12. Nephew said she was feeling a little frustrated that the score was tied when she called for the ball...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Republic

Week 9 prep football capsules

Armijo (1-6, 0-2) vs. Wood (5-2, 1-1) Last meeting: In the spring, Wood defeated Armijo, 60-6 Last week: Armijo lost Vacaville, 49-0; Wood defeated Rodriguez, 33-25 Of note: Coming off a humbling defeat, the Royals celebrate homecoming. Meanwhile, the visiting Wildcats are riding high after snapping Rodriguez’s six-game winning streak. Armijo has dropped the last 11 meetings with Wood, the spring’s 40-14 loss being the closest in the series since a 42-18 setback in 2009 – when this year’s seniors were in kindergarten. At the time of the Royals’ last victory over the Wildcats, a 27-8 triumph in 2007, they held a 13-6 edge in the series. . . . With QB Eddie Concepcion completing 10-of-19 passes, Armijo held a slim 129-128 edge in passing yards over Vacaville last week, but was outrushed by the Bulldogs 271-38. Slowed by an injury suffered the week before, Wood QB Baxter Ken Tilford was limited to no yards on one carry and completed 4-of-11 passes for 54 yards and one TD with two interceptions against Rodriguez. RB Jayjay Olaes picked up the slack by carrying the ball 38 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Krishna Clay was the leading receiver with two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, adding two field goals, including a 48-yarder.
NFL
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

4. Waunakee - 8-0 71 4. Others receiving votes: De Pere 5. Union Grove 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Menomonie 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 2. Middleton 1. 1Sussex Hamilton 1. Medium Division (301-899) School Record Points Last Week. 1. Catholic Memorial (9) 8-0 99 1. 2. Lake Country Lutheran - 8-0 86...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#American Football#Lumberjacks
mymoinfo.com

Fox faces Seckman in ferocious football rivalry on KJFF

(Imperial) 2 fierce rivals renew annual acquaintances in the Battle of C-6 Friday on Jefferson County Friday Night Football. The Seckman Jaguars host the Fox Warriors on KJFF in a battle of option-offense brawn. 5-2 Seckman leans on junior quarterback Cole Ruble, who has already rushed for almost 1,500 yards...
IMPERIAL, MO
heraldcourier.com

TUESDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Last meeting: Abingdon 62, Gate City 20 (Feb. 27, 2021 at Tennessee High) Abingdon (5-1, 2-0) built a 48-14 halftime lead and rushed for 290 yards in the spring matchup. Look for more of the same in this rare COVID-19 created Tuesday game … Along with size and speed, AHS has balance. Senior Malique Hounshell has rushed for nearly 600 yards with six touchdowns, while 6-3 senior Peyton McClanahan has five TD receptions. Senior Major Cook, who was named homecoming king in Friday’s game, has added over 350 yards rushing with six scores. Junior lineman Kadin Hounshell (5-10, 290) is a force. … Gate City is coming off a 30-21 win against Lebanon where Carson Jenkins accumulated 352 total yards and five scores. Jenkins has nine touchdowns on the season, while sophomore Landen McDonald has added four.
GATE CITY, VA
Daily Telegram

Big matchups set for Week 9

Addison already has secured one trophy for its display case. This week the undefeated Panthers can add another one. Addison, champions of the Cascades Conference, will play Jonesville, the champions of the Big 8 Conference in a battle of 8-0 teams. The winner takes home the Big 8/Cascades Conference Crossover championship trophy.
HILLSDALE, MI
Sioux City Journal

Prep volleyball: Sioux City East, Dakota Valley earn 3-set sweeps

SIOUX CITY — The East High School volleyball team swept West on Tuesday night, as the Black Raiders won by set scores of 25-9, 25-12, 25-13. Alex Radcliffe led the Black Raiders with nine kills, while Ashlyn Draube had six. Lucy Mehlhaff had 16 assists, and she had two ace...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
West Central Tribune

Prep Football Roundup: Dawson-Boyd dominates late

DAWSON — Already up 19-8 at halftime, Dawson-Boyd outscored MACCRAY 26-0 in the second half to secure the homecoming win in a Southwest West football district game. The final score was 45-8 Thursday night at R.B Clay Field. The Blackjacks’ trio of Holt Larson, Levi Olson and Aiden Swenson each...
DAWSON, MN
Yakima Herald Republic

A city rivalry: The top 10 individual performances in the Ike-Davis football series

An Eisenhower-Davis football game is not only a 64-year-old city rivalry, it's often a history maker. A state championship has been decided by it, a state rushing record has been set in it and the two Yakima schools have produced a stream of record-setting performances in the crosstown clash, which will hold its latest edition Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
YAKIMA, WA
Omaha.com

Monarch football dominates Bellevue East in one-sided game

The Papillion La Vista Monarchs marched onto Bellevue East's football field Oct. 14 and walked away with a decisive 54-7 victory. The Monarch move to 4-4 on the year. Papio ran a total of 45 plays and had 18 first downs. The Monarchs put the points on in a hurry...
BELLEVUE, NE
The Oakland Press

Marian dominates the field to win Beast of the East

LIVONIA – In the Beast of the East, the Birmingham Marian volleyball team proved to be the queens of the jungle. Saturday’s annual prep volleyball event brought many of the top teams in the state together in Livonia. Five top-10 teams in Division 1, four top-10 teams in Division 2, and the top team in Division 3 were all part of the 32-team field which also featured nine of the 11 Miss Volleyball finalists for 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy