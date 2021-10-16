Prep report: East football dominates city rivalry

Armijo (1-6, 0-2) vs. Wood (5-2, 1-1) Last meeting: In the spring, Wood defeated Armijo, 60-6 Last week: Armijo lost Vacaville, 49-0; Wood defeated Rodriguez, 33-25 Of note: Coming off a humbling defeat, the Royals celebrate homecoming. Meanwhile, the visiting Wildcats are riding high after snapping Rodriguez’s six-game winning streak. Armijo has dropped the last 11 meetings with Wood, the spring’s 40-14 loss being the closest in the series since a 42-18 setback in 2009 – when this year’s seniors were in kindergarten. At the time of the Royals’ last victory over the Wildcats, a 27-8 triumph in 2007, they held a 13-6 edge in the series. . . . With QB Eddie Concepcion completing 10-of-19 passes, Armijo held a slim 129-128 edge in passing yards over Vacaville last week, but was outrushed by the Bulldogs 271-38. Slowed by an injury suffered the week before, Wood QB Baxter Ken Tilford was limited to no yards on one carry and completed 4-of-11 passes for 54 yards and one TD with two interceptions against Rodriguez. RB Jayjay Olaes picked up the slack by carrying the ball 38 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Krishna Clay was the leading receiver with two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, adding two field goals, including a 48-yarder.

