CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Rudder wins five-setter over Magnolia West in 19-5A volleyball play

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 9 days ago

Rudder’s Asani McGee had 18 kills, four aces and a school-record nine blocks, and Reagan Aponte eclipsed 1,000 assists for the season as...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dothan Eagle

Rehobeth volleyball gets win over Dothan

Rehobeth ended its volleyball regular season with a 25-20, 25-23, 13-25, 25-18 win over Dothan on Monday afternoon. The Rebels are 21-8 overall going into area tournament play starting Tuesday. Peyton Hartigan had five aces, one kill, 36 assists and five digs for the Rebels. McKenna Linder had 11 kills...
DOTHAN, AL
aroundosceola.com

West Orange uses big plays in 35-21 win over Osceola

For the first time in a decade, Osceola High will not be adding a district championship to their resume. West Orange (8-1, 4-0) used big play after big play to defeat Osceola (6-2, 3-1), 35-21, and clinch the Class 8A, District 9 title. Despite losing a district game for the...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
frankenmuthathletics.com

Varisty Volleyball remains undefeated in conference play with exciting win over Garber

In tight 4 game play, the Eagles showed confidence in beating Garber last Wednesday night on the Dukes home court. Long rallies and electric student sections made this match exciting for all present. That being said, Muth showed it’s potential in coming up with a win in big matches, even after falling behind, and this bodes well for the future and the state tournament. Lexi Boyke and Audrey Geer were offensive forces, leading the team in kills with 15 each. Boyke also led the team in blocks with 3. Emma Kerkau had an excellent night also, following with 13 kills. Hannah Reinhardt was all over the court, leading the team with 18 digs, followed by Geer and Kara Hecht with 16 each. Sarah Hauck has 40 assists for the night, and led the team with 4 aces. The Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in conference play and face Alma at home Wed Oct 13th for another conference match.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Green
ntdaily.com

Volleyball runs over Roadrunners to extend winning streak

The volleyball team beat the University of Texas at San Antonio in four sets in Denton on Thursday night to increase their winning streak to seven. The beginning of the game saw North Texas (14-8, 7-2 Conference USA) go down quickly, at one point being down 13-20. Head coach Andrew Palileo said the Roadrunners (6-13, 3-4 C-USA) simply came out with more energy than the Mean Green.
DENTON, TX
Statesville Record & Landmark

West Iredell volleyball wins a pair of matches

West Iredell volleyball shook off early mistakes to win two matches at North Surry High School in Mt. Airy on Saturday. The Warriors defeated Elkin in five sets (24-26, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16, 15-13) and North Surry in three sets (29-27, 25-15, 25-22). Elkin took advantage of Warrior mistakes and jumped...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCJB

Bell volleyball team wins five-set thriller against Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bell Bulldogs volleyball team defeated the Trenton Tigers in a five-set thriller on Monday (25-25, 19-25, 26-28, 25-17, 15-13). The Bulldogs came out strong against the Tigers, winning the first set 25-15, after a 12-0 run. The Tigers rallied back and took the next two sets...
TRENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Crimson White Online

Alabama volleyball wins five-set battle against Missouri

Alabama volleyball broke its five-game losing streak and claimed its first SEC win of the season against the Missouri Tigers (3-15, 0-5 SEC) Wednesday night. Alabama fans were excited about the team’s win. The win for the Crimson Tide is their first victory over the Tigers since 2015 and their...
ALABAMA STATE
Sylva Herald

SM wins over Franklin in MSC volleyball

Smoky Mountain gained a measure of revenge for a loss earlier this season with a 25-12, 13-25, 25-23, 25-21 Mountain Seven Conference volleyball victory over Franklin on Oct. 5 at the SM gym. Macy Wike put down 11 kills to go with 13 digs. Olivia Rice led in digs with...
FRANKLIN, NC
fightingfalcons.com

Volleyball Extends Win Streak to Five with Victory Over West Virginia Wesleyan

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- The Fairmont State volleyball team extended its win streak to five Tuesday evening with a road victory over West Virginia Wesleyan. The Falcons won in three sets (25-15, 27-25, 25-18), hitting .303 against the Bobcats. Julia DiPaola led the team in both kills and digs, tallying 15 and 13 respectively to earn a double-double. DiPaola also added three blocks and two assists.
FAIRMONT, WV
wucardinals.com

Wheeling Battles Back For Five Set Win Over West Liberty

West Liberty, W. Va. – Since the start of Mountain East Conference (MEC) play, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (14-4, 5-0) had not lost a set. That changed on Tuesday night as they had to battle but still came through with a five set victory over rival West Liberty. Coming...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Volleyball Drops 3-Setter To Bowling Green

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan volleyball team came alive in the third set on Thursday and gave Bowling Green a good run, but in the end the Chippewas could not string together enough sustained rallies in falling in three sets in a Mid-American Conference match at McGuirk Arena.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Richmond Register

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lady Indians push win streak to five matches

The Madison Central volleyball team pushed its win streak to five matches with a 3-0 win over South Laurel on Monday in Richmond. The Lady Indians (19-11) won by scores of 25-7, 25-23, 25-10. Avery Rigney had a team-best 14 kills for Central. Ananiah Huguely had 10 kills and three...
RICHMOND, KY
Capital Journal

Govs volleyball gets comeback win over Tigers

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team hosted the Harrisburg Tigers at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday in a battle of Top Five Class AA teams. The Govs won 3-2. Set scores were 17-25, 25-24, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-13. The Govs were down 2-1 in sets, and 9-2 in...
PIERRE, SD
Blueridgenow.com

West Henderson volleyball finishes unbeaten in regular-season league play

West Henderson High's volleyball team is rolling into next week's Mountain 7 Conference tournament with an undefeated mark in conference play this season, following Tuesday's 3-1 win over Tuscola at West. With the win, the Falcons are now 16-2 and finished the Mountain 7 unscathed with a perfect 11-0 mark....
HENDERSON, NC
hurstathletics.com

Women’s Volleyball Rallies for Five-Win at Seton Hill

GREENSBURG, Pa. -- Trailing 2-1 after three sets, the Mercyhurst women's volleyball team fought back to claim the final two sets and a vital 3-2 road victory over host Seton Hill Friday night. In the fourth set and the score tied 9-9, the Lakers went on an 8-2 run to...
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy