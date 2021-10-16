Rudder wins five-setter over Magnolia West in 19-5A volleyball play

In tight 4 game play, the Eagles showed confidence in beating Garber last Wednesday night on the Dukes home court. Long rallies and electric student sections made this match exciting for all present. That being said, Muth showed it’s potential in coming up with a win in big matches, even after falling behind, and this bodes well for the future and the state tournament. Lexi Boyke and Audrey Geer were offensive forces, leading the team in kills with 15 each. Boyke also led the team in blocks with 3. Emma Kerkau had an excellent night also, following with 13 kills. Hannah Reinhardt was all over the court, leading the team with 18 digs, followed by Geer and Kara Hecht with 16 each. Sarah Hauck has 40 assists for the night, and led the team with 4 aces. The Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in conference play and face Alma at home Wed Oct 13th for another conference match.

