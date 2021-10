The giant black SUV rolled slowly to a stop. Before the driver could round the car to open the door chauffeur-style, Colin Powell popped out from behind the tinted windows. “Good morning Secretary Powell!” I said as I extended my hand for a shake. Powell replied with a smile. “You must be Camille. Good to […] The post Remembrance: The day I experienced the decency of Colin Powell appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO