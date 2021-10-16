Maryville cruises past Savannah to keep possession of Highway 71 trophy

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Prior to Friday evening’s matchup between Maryville and Savannah, the Spoofhounds had kept the Highway 71 trophy inside the city limits of Maryville for nine consecutive years.

The last time Savannah claimed the rights to the rivalry’s treasured possession happened in 2011, when the Savages were able to defend their home turf and beat the Spoofhounds 21-14.

That’ll remain the last time Savannah was able to win, too, as Maryville coasted to a 42-0 victory Friday night at the Hound Pound.

“We always want to win, but especially that game. You know, we never want to lose to Savannah,” Maryville junior running back Caden Stoecklein said. “We always want to keep the Highway 71 trophy, and Coach Webb said it’s a matter of time before we have to put our scores on the back because we’re gonna win so much.”

The Spoofhounds weren’t slow in letting the spectators at their home stadium know they wanted to keep the now-11-game win streak against Savannah alive.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Maryville’s offense went to work, pounding the ball through the line of scrimmage and the Savages’ defensive front. The Spoofhounds (4-4, 4-1 MEC) didn’t attempt a single pass on the game’s initial drive. But it didn’t matter, because junior running back Cooper Loe was able to find the end zone from 3 yards away to give Maryville a 7-0 lead with 6:56 left in the first quarter.

“Our offensive coordinator says he doesn’t care if they know our plays, we’re still gonna shove it right down their throat,” Loe said. “So, I think it’s great. I mean, they know our offense pretty well, but we’re still just gonna keep pushing it down their throat.”

On Savannah’s first drive of the game, a fourth-and-18 forced the Savages (3-5) to punt. It was unsuccessful as Maryville blocked it and set up its offense on the Savannah 20.

A few plays later, Stoecklein was able to punch it in from 1 yard out to make it a two-possession game with 2:54 left in the first quarter.

Stoecklein and Loe each had a pair of rushing touchdowns tonight, and Maryville’s offense was able to muster its third-best scoring performance of the season. It was mostly on the ground, as the ’Hounds had less than a handful of pass attempts.

“That’s our identity, and we need to be able to do that,” Maryville coach Webb said. “We’re looking at the end of our regular season, and we need to be able to run the ball when everybody knows the run’s coming.”

Maryville eventually coasted to a 28-0 halftime lead before Loe scored his second touchdown of the night in the third quarter and senior quarterback Connor Drake connected with sophomore wideout Delton Davis from 5 yards away for the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Paling in comparison to Maryville’s offense was Savannah’s, which failed to get inside of Maryville’s 10-yard line all night.

It marked Maryville’s second shutout of the season, and the Spoofhounds were expecting that after this week’s worth of practices.

“We always want to just put up a big zero. I think we did a great job of planning, defensively, just to get our guys back in the backfield,” said Loe, who also starts on Maryville’s defense at defensive back. “I just broke loose a few times, and other guys did, too, and we just got them for a loss.”

Now, the Spoofhounds will prepare for their final regular-season game, a Week 9 matchup with MEC rival Lafayette (6-2).

The Irish enter the final week of the regular season on the heels of a 40-7 loss to MEC frontrunner St. Pius X.

“Explosive team — they put up a lot of points against some good teams,” Webb said about the Irish. “Lafayette’s extremely talented, and it’s always an interesting game.”

