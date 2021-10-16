CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryville, MO

Maryville cruises past Savannah to keep possession of Highway 71 trophy

By Jon Walker News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 9 days ago

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Prior to Friday evening’s matchup between Maryville and Savannah, the Spoofhounds had kept the Highway 71 trophy inside the city limits of Maryville for nine consecutive years.

The last time Savannah claimed the rights to the rivalry’s treasured possession happened in 2011, when the Savages were able to defend their home turf and beat the Spoofhounds 21-14.

That’ll remain the last time Savannah was able to win, too, as Maryville coasted to a 42-0 victory Friday night at the Hound Pound.

“We always want to win, but especially that game. You know, we never want to lose to Savannah,” Maryville junior running back Caden Stoecklein said. “We always want to keep the Highway 71 trophy, and Coach Webb said it’s a matter of time before we have to put our scores on the back because we’re gonna win so much.”

The Spoofhounds weren’t slow in letting the spectators at their home stadium know they wanted to keep the now-11-game win streak against Savannah alive.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Maryville’s offense went to work, pounding the ball through the line of scrimmage and the Savages’ defensive front. The Spoofhounds (4-4, 4-1 MEC) didn’t attempt a single pass on the game’s initial drive. But it didn’t matter, because junior running back Cooper Loe was able to find the end zone from 3 yards away to give Maryville a 7-0 lead with 6:56 left in the first quarter.

“Our offensive coordinator says he doesn’t care if they know our plays, we’re still gonna shove it right down their throat,” Loe said. “So, I think it’s great. I mean, they know our offense pretty well, but we’re still just gonna keep pushing it down their throat.”

On Savannah’s first drive of the game, a fourth-and-18 forced the Savages (3-5) to punt. It was unsuccessful as Maryville blocked it and set up its offense on the Savannah 20.

A few plays later, Stoecklein was able to punch it in from 1 yard out to make it a two-possession game with 2:54 left in the first quarter.

Stoecklein and Loe each had a pair of rushing touchdowns tonight, and Maryville’s offense was able to muster its third-best scoring performance of the season. It was mostly on the ground, as the ’Hounds had less than a handful of pass attempts.

“That’s our identity, and we need to be able to do that,” Maryville coach Webb said. “We’re looking at the end of our regular season, and we need to be able to run the ball when everybody knows the run’s coming.”

Maryville eventually coasted to a 28-0 halftime lead before Loe scored his second touchdown of the night in the third quarter and senior quarterback Connor Drake connected with sophomore wideout Delton Davis from 5 yards away for the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Paling in comparison to Maryville’s offense was Savannah’s, which failed to get inside of Maryville’s 10-yard line all night.

It marked Maryville’s second shutout of the season, and the Spoofhounds were expecting that after this week’s worth of practices.

“We always want to just put up a big zero. I think we did a great job of planning, defensively, just to get our guys back in the backfield,” said Loe, who also starts on Maryville’s defense at defensive back. “I just broke loose a few times, and other guys did, too, and we just got them for a loss.”

Now, the Spoofhounds will prepare for their final regular-season game, a Week 9 matchup with MEC rival Lafayette (6-2).

The Irish enter the final week of the regular season on the heels of a 40-7 loss to MEC frontrunner St. Pius X.

“Explosive team — they put up a lot of points against some good teams,” Webb said about the Irish. “Lafayette’s extremely talented, and it’s always an interesting game.”

1:35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXl4B_0cT1mcmo00
  • Updated 10 hrs ago

0:49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgbiU_0cT1mcmo00
  • Updated 14 hrs ago

1:04

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Priup_0cT1mcmo00

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gunfire, protests as Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power in a coup on Monday, while youths opposed to the takeover barricaded streets and gunfire was heard as demonstrators clashed with the security forces. The military dissolved a transitional government that had been set up to guide the country to democracy...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville, MO
Sports
City
Maryville, MO
City
Savannah, MO
Savannah, MO
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Savannah, MO
Sports
Maryville, MO
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruises#American Football
NBC News

Fire breaks out on cargo ship off Canada, expelling toxic gas

An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Gottlieb says kids could start getting COVID-19 vaccine as soon November 4-5

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicted Sunday on "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration could begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children as soon as November 4, right after a Centers for Disease Control panel will decide whether to grant emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
423
Followers
111
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy