Chicago uses stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix 86-50

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
Julius Erving is one of the greatest NBA players in history. Erving was in the NBA during the 70s and 80s and was one of the most dominant figures in the league during that time. His stint with the Philadelphia 76ers was very successful, winning an NBA championship during that time.
Philadelphia 76ers icon Allen Iverson is at Los Angeles for the launching of his own strain of marijuana called “Iverson 96.”. Throughout his entire NBA career, former Sixers superstar Allen Iverson has been labeled as a thug and rebel. A huge part of it was infused by his prolonged cannabis smoking.
The first game of LaMelo Ball’s second NBA season was more proof that the Charlotte Hornets’ point guard is on his way to becoming a superstar. After winning Rookie of the Year last year, Ball debuted this season with a brilliant game, powering Charlotte’s wild comeback against the Indiana Pacers — which included a 24-0 run in the third — to earn the win, 123-122.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire was drafted to the NBA G League on Saturday. The elder Wade shared a video to Instagram that captured his family’s reaction when the news came in. Clearly, today is an awesome day for the entire Wade family. The reactions tell the whole...
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
How much would you pay for a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes?. For one person, that answer is north of $1 million. Yes, a pair of very old game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes have sold for more than $1 million. Darren Rovell shared on Sunday that a pair...
Amidst the COVID vaccination controversy surrounding athletes like Brooklyn Nets basketball player, Kyrie Irving, although 96% of the players are vaccinated, there are still some athletes who are holding out. Former Los Angeles Lakers legend and astute businessman, Magic Johnson recently commented on the controversy. The retired Hall of Famer...
After losing their first two games of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers looked much better to start their Sunday game against the Memphis Grizzlies. But in the second quarter, the city of Los Angeles held its collective breath when LeBron James went down and appeared to have a leg injury.
The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
The Charlotte Hornets pulled off a shocker as they defeated the formidable Brooklyn Nets in their own home arena. But they surprisingly pulled it off without their franchise cornerstone in LaMelo Ball on the floor for the fourth quarter. LaMelo Ball was nowhere to be found in the final frame....
When the Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent forward Carmelo Anthony this offseason, some were skeptical because of his age and lack of defense. However, he has gotten off to a splendid start this season. On Sunday, he had 28 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, and he got some love...
Against all odds, the basketball world is witnessing its own version of the Peace of Westphalia. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took a major step this week in ending his longstanding feud with former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen. Garnett publicly acknowledged Allen by name in an Instagram post this week after the three of them along with Paul Pierce all made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen reposted Garnett’s congratulatory message to his own Instagram page, and Garnett replied with a heart emoji.
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans have been on a collision course all season long to meet up in East Lansing and both be undefeated on Halloween weekend. After Michigan’s beatdown of Northwestern on Saturday, and Michigan State’s nail-biting victory against Indiana last weekend, that vision became a reality.
The Memphis Grizzlies may have bowed out to the Los Angeles Lakers in a 121-118 squeaker, but Ja Morant continues to draw praise for his impressive start to the 2021-22 regular season. Morant was virtually unstoppable on Sunday night, finishing the game with 40 points and 10 assists to become...
Earlier today, NBA reporter Jordan Schultz reported that the NBA was preparing for a “massive” story about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. In it, according to Schultz, are allegations of racism, sexism, and sexual harassment. “With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly...
The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday in the team’s home opener without Kyrie Irving. The stars were out as Jay-Z sat alongside team co-owner Clara Tsai. The Charlotte Hornets came into town undefeated so the Nets knew not to take the upstart young team led by LaMelo Ball lightly. Before the game, head coach Steve Nash, a Hall-of-Fame point guard himself, recently voted one of the 75 greatest players ever, offered high praise for Ball.
Brittney Griner dunked while scoring 29 points, Diana Taurasi had eight of her 20 points in overtime and the Phoenix Mercury evened the WNBA Finals with a 91-86 win over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night in Game 2.
Adrian Wojnarowski is typically the one breaking the news. However, this week, a story surfaced about the longtime NBA insider. According to Ethan Strauss, a presentation of sorts has been sent to various sources around the league, documenting Wojnarowski’s social media dominance. Strauss, who used to work at ESPN, reports...
Comments / 0