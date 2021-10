For the second straight year, the Corbin Redhounds are the 13th Region soccer champions, defeating North Laurel 7-0 to win the title on Monday night. It was the third time the two teams had played in the past two weeks, with Corbin winning all three meetings. The Redhounds won the first game, 7-1, in a regular season matchup, before knocking the Jaguars off in the 49th District finals, 5-0. The 7-0 win on Monday night was the eighth shutout for Corbin this year.

CORBIN, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO