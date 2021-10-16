CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon takes a toll on Central DeWitt 34-14

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Globe Gazette
 9 days ago

No quarter was granted as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon blunted Central DeWitt's plans 34-14 during this Iowa football game. Tough to find an edge early, Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon and Central DeWitt...

globegazette.com

The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
CBS Pittsburgh

One Of The Area’s Top High School Football Prospects Chose To Stay At Perry High

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL. “I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.” During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

How to watch the Tigers' road game against UCF

Following last Thursday’s victory against Navy, Memphis will travel to Orlando, Florida for a Friday night road game against Central Florida. The Tigers beat the Knights at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium last season, but Ryan Silverfield's squad is looking for its first road victory over its conference foe. Gus Malzahn's...
ORLANDO, FL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Surging Mount Vernon awaits Providence for early game Friday

Providence Christian Storm (5-A Private) Mount Vernon Mustangs (5-A Private) Friday’s Region 5-A Private matchup between Providence Christian and Mount Vernon features two football teams going in opposite directions. After an 0-2 start, Mount Vernon has won five straight. After winning the season opener, Providence has lost five straight. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

C Team Moves to 5-0 with WIN over Mt. Vernon

The Golden Bears football C team took on Mt. Vernon Monday night. SHS got on the board first with an Axel Conover touchdown to take a 6-0. Mt. Vernon answered with a touchdown and conversion to take a 8-6 lead. Eli Chappelow would throw a touchdown pass to Brayden Schultz to retake the lead and Aiden Helfer-Vazquez would connect on the PAT to take a 13-8 lead. Chappelow would hit Alex Macharia for another TD pass to take a 19-8 lead. Axel Conover would get another touchdown on the ground and Helfer-Vazquez would connect on another PAT. The Golden Bears would lead 26-8 at halftime. Mt. Vernon would score a TD in the second half to make the score 26-14. The Golden Bears win 26-14 to move to 5-0 (3-0 in HHC). Alex Macharia would record an interception and Daelin Bowling would get a fumble recovery. Keagon Turner, Axel Conover, and Cayden Balzen would have a big night running the ball behind the offensive line. Avery Murnan, Brayden Schultz, and Jaylen Sturgill would lead a team defensive effort. The Golden Bears C team will finish the season next Monday night at Pendleton Heights.
FOOTBALL
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon seniors score late to stun Zanesville

MOUNT VERNON – McKenna Brokaw and Olivia Reddy will never forget their Senior Night. The talented pair – the only two seniors on the Mount Vernon girls soccer team – combined for all three goals, including two in the final eight minutes, to stun the visiting Zanesville Blue Devils, 3-2, on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
ZANESVILLE, OH
thegazette.com

Table-turning Mount Vernon wins Wamac volleyball tournament

MARION — They’re not just an intriguing pack of pups any more. They’ve got teeth. Sharp teeth. “We’ve gotten so much better,” Brooke Ellyson said. “It’s all started clicking lately.”. Fourth-place finishers in that gauntlet also known as the Wamac Conference East Division, the Mount Vernon Mustangs continue to grow...
MARION, IA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Providence Christian drops road game against Mount Vernon

SANDY SPRINGS – Providence Christian had a tough time with the Mount Vernon Presbyterian offense in a 48-6 loss Friday afternoon on the road. The Storm (1-7, 0-2 in Region 5-A Private) did get 11 total tackles from Reed Riley, as well as seven tackles by Darian Crandell, while Matthew Miller led the offense with five receptions, including a TD catch from Connor Jones.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Mitchellrepublic.com

Area football roundup: Mount Vernon/Plankinton rolls to 447 rushing yards in win over Wagner

WAGNER — Three Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans rushed for more than 100 yards as the team totaled 447 yards on the ground against Wagner on Saturday. Reed Rus (18 carries, 140 yards) and Lincoln Klooz (16 carries, 112 yards) each found the endzone three times. Griffin Tobin added 131 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Titans, who recorded all their offensive yards via the run game.
WAGNER, SD
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Times-Herald

Hatchets fall to Mt. Vernon 54-6

Washington closed out the regular season with a 54-6 loss to Mt. Vernon at Hatchet Hollow on Friday. Washington (0-8, 0-5) proved to be no match for a powerful Mt. Vernon (8-1, 4-1) whose only loss has been to highly ranked Gibson Southern. The Wildcats outgained the Hatchets 427-131 on the rainy, windy evening which saw the field conditions deteriorate throughout the contest as the precipitation increased.
richlandsource.com

Destination, victory: Mansfield Sr. tops Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- Mansfield Senior quarterback Brock Hill ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and the Tygers led all the way to pick up an Ohio Cardinal Conference 26-6 victory at Mount Vernon on Friday night. Aveon Grose added an 8-yard TD run in the second period and Sean...
MANSFIELD, OH
Marietta Daily Journal

Holy Innocents, Mount Vernon face off in rivalry battle

A couple of Sandy Springs foes renew their rivalry after a two-year absence when Holy Innocents hosts Mount Vernon in a battle of local and Region 5A Private rivals at Baker Field Oct. 23. It’s the first time that the two teams will face each other on the gridiron since...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
thegazette.com

Former Mount Vernon prep Jack Cochrane thriving at South Dakota

South Dakota linebacker Jack Cochrane has focused on a consistent approach to all phases of his life. The same type of preparation for football transfers to the classroom as a criminal justice and business administration student with a 4.0 grade-point average. Cochrane also applies it to his personal life and relationships with his family.
FOOTBALL
monvalleyindependent.com

Jaguars take section title with win over Belle Vernon

Prior to the start of the season, Thomas Jefferson head boys soccer coach Doc Kulish made his expectations known. The veteran leader didn’t make any guarantees or bold predictions, he simply shared the strong belief he had in his veteran-heavy group’s chances to compete for a section crown. On Wednesday night, Kulish’s expectations became reality as the Jaguars secured their first section title in five years with a 2-0 win over visiting Belle Vernon Area in Section 3-3A play at TJ High School Stadium.
BELLE VERNON, PA

