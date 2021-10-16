Walts Way:Walt’s in the Way just as usual

Disney+ is now reportedly working on a film documenting Walt Disney‘s journey to creating Disneyland, “the happiest place on Earth.”. According to Deadline, the project will be helmed by David Gordon Green, who has just come out of directing the highly anticipated Halloween sequel Halloween Kills. Joining him will be Disney veteran Evan Spiliotopoulos, whose previous works include The Jungle Book 2, Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure, Beauty and the Beast‘s live-action remake, Snow White and the Huntsmen, and Hercules. Jason Reed — who spent a year developing the project prior to pitching it to Disney — will be producing under Cavalry Media’s banner.
