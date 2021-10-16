CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

Burlington sews up Waterford 9-7

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 9 days ago

Tommy Teberg provided the difference in Burlington’s rivalry matchup with Waterford on Friday night. Teberg paved the way for the Demons in the air and on the ground, and provided the team’s game winning score in the third quarter of a 9-7 win in the final week of the regular season.

Burlington started off the scoring as Benjamin Graham connected on a 30-yard field goal to grab a 3-0 lead with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter. Waterford had the lone score in the second quarter as Carson Biliz gave the Wolverines a 7-3 lead with a two-yard rushing touchdown with 28 seconds remaining in the half.

With 7:39 remaining in the third quarter, Teberg connected with Austin Dow on a two-yard touchdown pass for the decisive score and only score of the second half to take a 9-7 lead.

Teberg led the way for Burlington with 81 yards through the air and 56 yards on the ground.

Waterford had a balanced attack on Friday night with 101 yards through the air from quarterback Max Northrop, while the Wolverines had 220 yards on the ground in theloss . Carson Bilitz led the Wolverines in rushing with 17 carries for 115 yards, while Parker Peterson had 83 yards on 13 carries.

Both teams finish the regular season at 5-4, and the teams will play each other in a rematch in the first round of WIAA playoff action next week in Waterford.

In recent action on October 1, Burlington faced off against Delavan-Darien and Waterford took on Elkhorn Area on October 1 at Elkhorn Area High School. For more, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTrql_0cT1Yuzs00

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

