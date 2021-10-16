CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The 'Ice Man' Kaique Pacheco bucks to round 1 PBR premier series tour stop victory

Billings Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — Kaique "Ice Man" Pacheco started a new streak on Friday during the first round of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast...

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
nhtalkradio.com

Professional Bull Riders Silvano Alves and Kaique Pacheco

A. J. Kierstead from The New England Take speaks with three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves and 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco ahead of the PBR Monster Energy Invitational at SNHU Arena Oct. 15-16. Get tickets and learn more athttps://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/169070/Manchester,NH?gclid=CjwKCAjwh5qLBhALEiwAioodszjaRdazb66DeVyjlDPW5JBo7EjrdzRrzv8G0DWoY0281YiWtgQqURoCFoEQAvD_BwE.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbr#Bucks#The Ice Man#Brazilian
montanasports.com

PBR reveals shortened 2022 slate; Billings stop in April

BILLINGS – Despite the Professional Bull Riders Tour nearly cutting its season in half under a restructured format, Billings will make the cut yet again, and in dramatic fashion. First Interstate Arena will mark the final Unleash the Beast regular season stop of 2022, going from April 29 to May...
BILLINGS, MT
Motor1.com

Le Mans Virtual Series By Motorsport Games Gears Up For Round Two On October 16, 2021

Miami, FL – October 14, 2021 – Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games") announced that after a thrilling 1st race, the stage is set for round 2 of the Le Mans Virtual Series, the 6 Hours of Spa Virtual, slated for October 16, 2021, at 07:30 AM EDT. Saturday's race will feature 38 entries (entry list HERE). Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between Motorsport Games – a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world – and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest ("ACO") – the creators and organizers of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (the "FIA WEC").
MOTORSPORTS
ourcommunitynow.com

FRIDAY DUB ROUND-UP: ICE MELT PATS 4-2

Arshdeep Bains scored three goals and added an assist to power the Red Deer Rebels past the Calgary Hitmen 8-1 in WHL action Friday night. Red Deer led 3-1 after.
NHL
Billings Gazette

Late surge propels Lisa Lockhart to 15th National Finals Rodeo qualification

BILLINGS — A remarkable streak will continue this winter. Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, who attended school in Circle and now lives in Oelrichs, South Dakota, has qualified for her 15th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center. Lockhart finished the regular season...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Billings Gazette

Saddle bronc rider Nathan Urie unfazed competing with only one arm

BILLINGS — Saddle bronc rider Nathan Urie is like the other cowboys he competes against at Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association stops. He wants to win and perform well. And, he enjoys being at the rodeo. On Friday at the NILE Stock Show & Rodeo he was in the area above the chutes cheering on his fellow cowboys, smiling and having a good time.
BILLINGS, MT
Times Daily

Bucks begin title defense with 127-104 victory over Nets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks didn't let the celebration of the franchise's first NBA championship in half a century distract them as they opened their title defense. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
NBA
kingstonthisweek.com

Aussie bull rider Callum Miller enjoying Alberta, PBR Canada tour

Although he hails from Australia, Callum Miller has made himself right at home in Alberta. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Since 2019, the 26-year-old bull rider has been travelling around Western Canada and taking part in as many rodeos and Professional Bull Riders Canada events as possible.
WORLD
Billings Gazette

Former Billings Senior wrestler Cree Minkoff now riding saddle bronc on PRCA circuit

BILLINGS — Saddle bronc rider Cree Minkoff is on a roll. The former Billings Senior three-time state placing wrestler recently won a pair of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in Texas at stops in Waco and Bellville. Minkoff, who now resides in Joliet with his wife Lorrie Ann, competed at...
WWE
Billings Gazette

State A cross country: Hamilton boys repeat as champs by wide margin; Columbia Falls girls win first-ever team title

MISSOULA — The Hamilton Broncs have a problem you don’t mind having. The defending Class A boys champs came into the state meet with one of the most loaded groups of runners in the state, regardless of classification. The trio of seniors, Colter Purcell, Lane Cole and Colter Kirkland, traded wins all season as they competed with each other more often than other teams, and were a part of last season's title-winning squad.
HAMILTON, MT
Billings Gazette

Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping moving to Las Vegas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association announced in a press release on Oct. 21 that the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Dec. 6-7. The Top 15 breakaway ropers will compete for prize money of $200,000 during the two-day, 10-round performance.
SPORTS
Billings Gazette

No. 2-ranked Billings West stifles Bozeman to capture Eastern AA championship

BILLINGS — Between Isaiah Claunch and the Dowler twins, Taco and Caden, the front seat of the Billings West scoring bus gets awfully crowded. Which is OK by Michael DeLeon. He’s more than happy to take a back seat. In fact, ask him about his contributions to the Golden Bears, and the senior running back slides even further back to make room for others.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy