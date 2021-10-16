The 'Ice Man' Kaique Pacheco bucks to round 1 PBR premier series tour stop victory

Miami, FL – October 14, 2021 – Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games") announced that after a thrilling 1st race, the stage is set for round 2 of the Le Mans Virtual Series, the 6 Hours of Spa Virtual, slated for October 16, 2021, at 07:30 AM EDT. Saturday's race will feature 38 entries (entry list HERE). Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between Motorsport Games – a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world – and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest ("ACO") – the creators and organizers of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (the "FIA WEC").
Comments / 0