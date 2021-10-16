Frost Advisory issued October 15 at 10:43PM CDT until October 16 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wallace FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Wallace County. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS * The dense fog may end before 11 AM CDT.

WALLACE COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO