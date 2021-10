First and foremost, we appreciate how Spain Restaurant’s name leaves zero room for questions. In fact, everything about this Echo Park spot is right to the point and exactly what we expect, which, frankly, we love. This place offers warm comfort foods like tortilla española, croquettes, and ham-filled bocadillos; there's always soccer playing on the TV, and you’ll also find one very attractive cold-cuts section with all the jamon serrano you could ever possibly need. Their paella mixta comes extra fluffy and well-seasoned from its saffron and bright lemon, but the rice could use some more crispiness around the edges. On the other hand, we’re very happy with how much seafood and chicken they cook into the dish, which is exactly what we look for from a lunchtime paella break.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO