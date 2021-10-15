A Message from the AD Pertaining to the Direction of the Men's and Women's Golf Programs

SYDNEY (AP) — The men’s Australian Open golf tournament and Australian Women’s Open scheduled for next year have been canceled because of COVID-19-related travel and quarantine restrictions. Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland says “we believe it to be the right outcome under the current circumstances.” The men’s Australian Open was originally scheduled for next month at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney but had already been re-scheduled for a date in early 2022. The tournament was also not held in 2020 because of the pandemic. The Women’s Australian Open was scheduled for February at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO