A Message from the AD Pertaining to the Direction of the Men's and Women's Golf Programs

Town and Country Golf members attended their annual golf banquet and awards ceremony recently where, Kathy Antinone, right, was awarded 2021 Club Champion honors and Veronica Foldi, left, was A Flight Net winner. Other winners were B Flight Net winner, Rose Kaczmarek, and Gross Winner, Lattie Chinakarn. C Flight winners wereDebbie Hendricks, and Toni Jean Dondzila, tie. C Flight Net winners were Margie Serafini and Jeanne Dowden. Ringer winners for the year were A Flight, Kathy Antinone; B Flight, Dora Elizaga; and C Flight, Shirley Guida.
