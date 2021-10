Recently it was announced that students in Murray Edwards College were to be taught that if they wanted a family, they should plan to start one in their mid thirties, or risk ending up childless. A fairly wild headline, I know. When the news was first announced, I know that many Medwards students in different years rushed to groupchats, I certainly know that the second year group chat was alight with opinions and outrage about the news that had been reported. One student commented that ‘it feels so backwards, especially because as modern women we’re always being told to put your studies and career first, but these classes feel like we’re moving backwards and being told what to do with our lives once again.’

