All Things Transformers – Origins of The GD Protoman!

By TFG1Mike
geekcastradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:51:32 — 51.1MB) | Embed. In the latest ATTF Origins episode Steve and Mike get the origins of Protoman. You are not gonna wanna miss this! We...

www.geekcastradio.com

Comments / 0

geekcastradio.com

Galvatron Gets Reformatted As Scourge Shows His Grill!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 41:37 — 19.1MB) | Embed. In episode 252 of All Things Transformers, Steve and Mike catch up on the news!! From the REFORMATTED GALVATRON, to TF Rise of the Beasts News, Stan Bush’s NEW 10 CD Boxset Collection, and more! This is the Original More Than Meets The Eye, Robots in Disguise podcast on The GCRN!!! We are “All Things Transformers!!!!”
geekcastradio.com

456 – Ryan Drost’s Stealth Hammer #2 NOW on KickStarter!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:08:56 — 31.6MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | RSS | More. In Episode 456 of The Pull Bag TFG1Mike welcomes back the host with the most Ryan Drost of Star Joes. They talk about Ryan’s second issue of STEALTH HAMMER, which is now on kickstarter! Listen in to hear all about the learning curve Ryan found himself on, and what can be expected in this second issue! After listening head over to the kickstarter page and become a backer today! As always Make Your Great Escape Into Comics!!!
geekcastradio.com

Coming 65 Years In The FUTURE!

BEYOND GOOD, BEYOND EVIL, BEYOND YOUR WILDEST IMAGINATION!. About halfway through ToonCast I had a general idea of how to continue the podcast, however making it a BRAND NEW podcast. Then there was the Batman Beyond joke of 65 years in the future. Thus ToonCast Beyond was born. While ToonCast Proper is over at Episode 100 and we finish talking about the cartoons we grew up with. ToonCast Beyond will focus on any cartoons airing right now. We will also have what we are calling “Delorean Time” Episodes…… These DT Episodes will act as going back in time to ToonCast proper to cover any cartoons we grew up with that aren’t in ToonCast Proper. So anything that wasn’t covered will be covered in the future. ToonCast Beyond will have a similiar yet different format then ToonCast. We are running this podcast like a television season. So season 1 starts on November 11th 2011 and ends May 30th 2012. It will run from Episode 01 to Episode 30. After Episode 30 there will be a 2 month “off season” then Season 2 will start August 1st 2012. So there’s a general idea of how the seasons will work. ToonCast Beyond will air every Wednesday just like ToonCast Proper did. The schedule of episodes currently has 200 episodes on the list. So I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised with the coverage we’ll be doing.
Cinema Blend

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know

Ever since the Transformers live-action franchise came into the picture in the summer of 2007, it has become one of the most successful, yet divisive, movie properties with titles that range from great to borderline offensive. And, for the most part, the series has focused on the centuries-long war between the friendly Autobots and the antagonistic Decepticons, so much so that there isn’t much ground left to cover in the long-running animosity between the two.
