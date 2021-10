Advice to seasonal radio advertisers waiting until November to run spots: you may be missing half the market. According to findings from a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation in conjunction with Prosper Insights & Analytics during the first 10 days of October, 49% of holiday shoppers said they would start browsing and buying before November. That's not only up significantly from 42% in 2020, it's the highest percentage recorded in the survey's history, dating back to 2011. Over that period, the percent of pre-November shoppers has stayed consistently between 39% and 41%, save for last year's potentially pandemic-driven uptick to 42%.

