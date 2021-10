Madalean Gauze will send you back to the most tumultuous relationship you’ve ever been in. Her latest two-track single, “I feel like you’re making fun of me,” embodies the dichotomy of knowing someone is terrible for you but feeling like you can’t live without them. The Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter wears her heart on her sleeve despite the romance seeming fated to fail throughout the entire release.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO