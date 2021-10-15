West Seneca Bee

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say they exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, that killed two people and injured four -- including an officer. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference the shooting was reported about 1:50 p.m....
The U.S. expressed alarm on Monday over an apparent military coup in Sudan, shortly after the Biden administration’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa was in the country encouraging cooperation between civilian and military leaders of Khartoum’s transitional government. Thousands of protesters took to the streets after reports emerged...
Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Comedian Dave Chappelle on Monday addressed the transgender controversy at Netflix in full for the first time on a video on his Instagram account, five days after about 100 people protested near the streaming company’s headquarters. The employee backlash began after Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) decided to...
Biden said Monday he’s hopeful the talks with Congress can wrap up overall agreement on the package this week. Biden vows any new taxes would hit only the wealthy, those earning more than $400,000 a year, or $450,000 for couples. Biden has no votes to spare in his party. Manchin...
A backpack and notebook believed to belong to Laundrie were discovered last Wednesday in a Florida wilderness park, according to the FBI. The FBI statement did not list a cause of death. It wasn’t clear how long the remains may have been submerged in water. The discovery of the remains...
Comments / 0