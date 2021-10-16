CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand dispenses record number of jabs at ‘Vaxathon’

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand health care workers have administered a record number of vaccine jabs as the nation holds a...

Reuters

New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads

WELLINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand recorded on Tuesday the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began last year, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in its biggest city Auckland. The South Pacific nation reported 94 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 87 were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

New Zealand Covid Cases Hit Record Despite Vaccination Push

New Zealand recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday as a Delta-variant outbreak that dashed the nation's "Covid Zero" hopes showed no signs of easing. Health authorities announced 94 new virus cases, exceeding the previous daily record of 89 set in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

New Zealand reports its highest coronavirus numbers amid push for vaccines

Most of the new cases were in Auckland, but seven were found in the nearby Waikato district. New Zealand counted its most new coronavirus cases of the pandemic as an outbreak in its largest city grew and officials urged vaccinations as a way out of Auckland’s two-month lockdown. Health officials...
WORLD
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern blames rule-breakers as New Zealand sees record rise in Covid cases

New Zealand witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases on Tuesday as it recorded the highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began.The country reported 94 cases, of which 87 were from its largest city, Auckland, while seven were recorded in the nearby Waikato district, taking the total number of infections in the current outbreak to 2,099. The new grim milestone eclipsed the previously high of 89 Covid-19 cases in a day, reported about 18 months ago in April 2020.Overall, since the pandemic began, there have been 4,794 cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand. The country has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

New Zealand health workers, teachers told 'no jab, no job'

New Zealand announced Monday a sweeping "no jab, no job" policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent the spread of Covid-19. "We can't leave anything to chance so that's why we are making it mandatory," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister. Doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by December 1 while everyone working in the education sector who has contact with students must have their two doses by January 1. The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners backed mandatory vaccinations with president Samantha Murton describing it as a "bold, but necessary call" to make.
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
