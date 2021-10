This week, the music gods blessed us with an ear-popping collaboration between DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of Blackpink. K-pop sensations Seventeen dropped their mini-album, Attacca, along with a new track, “Rock With You.” PinkPantheress had an encounter with the supernatural realm. Willow Smith and Avril Lavigne teamed up for “G R O W,” an introspective pop-punk track that reflects Willow’s own evolution into womanhood as well as in her artistry. Bia dropped six new songs via the deluxe edition of her 2020 album, For Certain. Plus, new music from Dreamer Boy, Melladaze, Morgan, and Milck.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO