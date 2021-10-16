CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

WATCH: Oklahoma drops hype video ahead of primtime matchup with TCU

By Justin Rudolph about 21 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fresh off of their come from behind victory in the Red River Shootout against Texas, the Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on another Lone Star opponent this weekend. Ahead of their primetime matchup against TCU, the Sooners have dropped a hype video. Oklahoma is looking to build off...

www.on3.com

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum defends inclusion of Caleb Williams as Heisman contender

Caleb Williams has given a huge spark to Oklahoma’s offense since taking over at quarterback. Williams is already in discussion as a potential Heisman candidate. While he hasn’t started since the past couple of weeks, Williams has inserted himself into the discussion behind extremely strong play. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes that Williams should be a contender for the Heisman, and he defended that idea on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Washington, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Adem Bona, 2022 big man, cuts list to 2

Adem Bona, a 6-foot-9 center out of Lagos (Nigeria) Prolific Prep is down to two schools – Kentucky and UCLA, a source told On3. Bona, the No. 3 ranked center in the On3 100, visited each of his finalists officially in the month of October. A decision could be made as soon as this week.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

KSR Monday Huddle: Ending another streak

The bye week has come and gone. Now Kentucky football will play in five consecutive weekends to end the 2021 regular season. There is a lot left to play for. For the third time this year, Kentucky will hit the road to play their annual SEC West opponent. Mike Leach is in year two at Mississippi State and has the Bulldogs sitting at 4-3 with a pair of SEC wins. State is pulling out all the stops this week for what will be a huge game at Davis-Wade Stadium.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Kenny Pickett, the nine-OT game and playing 92 snaps

In the locker room after Pitt won at Virginia Tech a week ago, Panthers offensive coordinator Mark Whipple reminded quarterback Kenny Pickett of the 24-hour rule. “Screw that,” Pickett said. “I came back to beat Clemson. We’re on this right away.” In the glory of Pickett’s Heisman candidacy, you may not recall that he threw four picks in a 52-17 loss at Clemson last season. Pickett recalled. “This was an important game for him,” Whipple said. Pickett, a fifth-year senior, was 25-of-39 for 302 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 17 Panthers defeated the Tigers 27-17 Saturday. My favorite? With the score tied at 7 in the final minute of the first half, Pitt had a fourth-and-5 at Clemson’s 39. Whipple, expecting a blitz, called a pass Pitt hadn’t shown since early in the season. Pickett spotted the Clemson safeties close to the line of scrimmage. Wide receiver Taysir Mack raced past linebacker Barrett Carter into the open field, and Pickett dropped the ball in his wide-open hands.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#College Football Playoff#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Texas Tech#Smu#Palace#Gonzaga High School#The Red River Rivalry
On3.com

Josh Heupel: 'We just need to grow up and be smarter'

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel believes his team has some growing up to do following a loss to Alabama on Saturday. The Volunteers kept the Crimson Tide on their toes, and trailed just 31-24 at the start of the fourth quarter. Then the wheels fell off. The Crimson Tide scored...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum brings 'crazy' Texas A&M theory to light

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum shared his theory about how the Texas A&M Aggies dropped two games to Arkansas and Mississippi State several weeks ago. “They were playing without Haynes King, it doesn’t mean as much now as it did on the first weekend, Calzada was lost,” Finebaum said on the ESPN CFB podcast. “And there’s another theory making the rounds, it has yet to be proven, that Jimbo had the Alabama game circled, and this sounds crazy but I’ve heard it from multiple people, that he frankly did not put enough attention to, not so much Arkansas but the Mississippi State game, which they completely blew.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ESPN updates power rankings after Week 8 of college football

The ESPN Power Rankings have been updated following a ridiculous Week 8 of college football. While the juicy ranked matchups we’ve grown accustomed to weren’t taking place, the upsets and craziness still took place. To begin, Penn State‘s College Football Playoff hopes were dashed — and it took nine overtimes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Week 8 Polls: Georgia remains No. 1 in nation

Georgia’s the No. 1-ranked team in the country in both polls for the third straight week. They come into the top spot with all 64 first place votes for the Coaches Poll and all 63 in the AP Poll. Below the Bulldogs in the Coaches Poll is No. 2 Cincinnati,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
On3.com

Report: Former Alabama lineman takes over as Colorado OL coach

Shortly after firing second-year OL coach Mitch Rodrigue, the Colorado Buffs have moved on. Former Alabama offensive lineman William Vlachos is moving up into the assistant role, according to CFB insider Bruce Feldman. Vlachos has been with the Buffs program for two seasons as a defensive blitz and offensive front...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Joel Klatt breaks down controversial Ohio State vs Oregon debate

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt weighed in on the season’s most controversial debate: Ohio State or Oregon? The question has lingered over the two programs, and the nation, since the Ducks suffered their first loss against Stanford on Oct. 2. With the first College Football Playoff rankings on the horizon, the debate over which school has the edge is heating up.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

On300 CB Justyn Rhett Announces Top 11

Four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett of Las Vegas, NV has narrowed his list to eleven schools– Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, Florida State, Notre Dame, and LSU. The 6-foot-1, 195 pounder narrowed his list to 11 out of his 19 offers. “I chose these schools not only...
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

2023 Louisiana QB Reese Mooney announces top 11, commitment date

Denham Springs (La.) High quarterback Reese Mooney announced his top 11 schools Sunday. Mooney’s top 11 are Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Houston, Liberty, Miami, Nebraska, UAB, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. He also announced that he will be committing on Nov. 22. Reese Mooney is currently injured with a...
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

College football odds: Las Vegas releases point spreads for Week 9

College football odds have arrived for what’s promising to be an exciting Week 9. The slate for the weekend includes epic rivalry games including Florida–Georgia, Michigan–Michigan State and Penn State–Ohio State. The following lines come courtesy of VegasInsider and reflect the numbers from Oct. 24, 2021. See the odds for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy