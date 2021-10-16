WATCH: Oklahoma drops hype video ahead of primtime matchup with TCU

In the locker room after Pitt won at Virginia Tech a week ago, Panthers offensive coordinator Mark Whipple reminded quarterback Kenny Pickett of the 24-hour rule. “Screw that,” Pickett said. “I came back to beat Clemson. We’re on this right away.” In the glory of Pickett’s Heisman candidacy, you may not recall that he threw four picks in a 52-17 loss at Clemson last season. Pickett recalled. “This was an important game for him,” Whipple said. Pickett, a fifth-year senior, was 25-of-39 for 302 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 17 Panthers defeated the Tigers 27-17 Saturday. My favorite? With the score tied at 7 in the final minute of the first half, Pitt had a fourth-and-5 at Clemson’s 39. Whipple, expecting a blitz, called a pass Pitt hadn’t shown since early in the season. Pickett spotted the Clemson safeties close to the line of scrimmage. Wide receiver Taysir Mack raced past linebacker Barrett Carter into the open field, and Pickett dropped the ball in his wide-open hands.

