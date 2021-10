The Wild Update will be coming to Minecraft soon, and for details regarding the release date, biomes, mobs, and everything else, look no further. Minecraft Live 2021, the biggest Minecraft event of the year, took place on the 16th of October. The event brought with it news related to the game, as well as a Mob Vote which saw a new mob called the Allay being voted into the game. Among many interesting announcements, The Wild Update was also unveiled. This is an upcoming update that will add a host of new content to Minecraft. It is quite a large update, with a bit of something to please everyone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO