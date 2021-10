MINNEAPOLIS — Greetings from Mariucci Arena 3M Arena at Mariucci, where UMD tries to extend what is quite possibly the most successful run the Bulldogs have ever enjoyed against Minnesota. Entering this game (and allow me to report now that jinxes are definitively not real), UMD is 10-1-1 in its last 12 matchups with Minnesota. That loss was a 7-4 defeat in a Sunday night game to close out a home and home series that kicked off the 2017-18 season, which of course ended with UMD winning the second national championship in program history.

