For the second time in three games, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is facing scrutiny over a pitching decision. Game 5 of the NLDS and Game 1 of the NLCS were always going to be bullpen games for the Dodgers, and they worked with mixed results (a win Game 5, loss in Game 1). But Roberts was quickly faced with another one in Game 2 of the NLCS after starter Max Scherzer failed to even go five innings. And from there, Roberts again began getting questions about his strategy.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO