Prep football: Hayes' three TD passes helps lift Piedmont over Hokes Bluff

HOKES BLUFF — Jack Hayes completed 17 of 25 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns as Piedmont beat Hokes Bluff 38-14.

Hayes threw two scoring passes to Austin Estes and one to Parker Thornton. Brayden Morgan ran for a touchdown, and Hayes ran for another.

Sloan Smith kicked a field goal and five extra points.

The Bulldogs led 10-0 in the second quarter before Hokes Bluff managed a touchdown to cut the lead to 10-7. Piedmont then scored twice to make it 24-7 at halftime.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the third quarter before giving up a touchdown in the final period.

Morgan finished with 94 rushing yards on 12 attempts, and Thornton ran four times for 40 yards.

Estes caught five passes for 136 yards, and Thornton caught five for 39 yards. Coleman Reid made two receptions for 43 yards.

Cody Holloway and Tanner McQueen each made an interception.