CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gov. Reynolds extends until 11/14/21 weight limits on the transporting of grain

kjan.com
 9 days ago

(Des Moines) Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Friday, extended a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation that continues through November 14, 2021,...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
wizmnews.com

Iowa Gov. Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work

ADEL, Iowa (AP) — Unemployed Iowans would be required to meet weekly with state case managers, conduct twice as many weekly work searches and undergo audits to prove they’re actively looking for work under a new proposal announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Unemployment payments could be frozen if unemployed...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Reynolds launches unemployment changes, new grant programs

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced two new workforce initiatives Wednesday: a grant program for manufacturing companies and a new unemployment management system. Reynolds, speaking from a manufacturing plant in Adel, cited Iowa’s $1.2 billion surplus and strong growth rate as evidence of “economic vitality that many of our other states can only envy.” “The workforce shortage […] The post Gov. Reynolds launches unemployment changes, new grant programs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Gov. Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation

DES MOINES – Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an extension to the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through November 14, 2021. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
DES MOINES, IA
WQAD

Gov. Reynolds touts Iowa strengths amid Deere strike

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The John Deere worker strike could have a big effect on Iowa, a state with seven plants from Davenport to Waterloo and Ankeny. The Scott County Republican Party's Ronald Reagan Dinner is an annual fundraising event for the party. This year's event, Thursday, Oct. 14, at Bettendorf's Waterfront Convention Center, happened to fall on the first official day of the John Deere strike.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Vilsack visits Ankeny picket line; Reynolds confident Deere strike to be resolved soon

(Radio Iowa) – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has visited the picket line outside the John Deere plant in Ankeny. Vilsack told the U-A-W members he’s there for them because they were there for him 23 years ago. The union endorsed Vilsack’s successful 1998 campaign for governor when he was trailing in the polls and Vilsack says that’s something he won’t forget. Vilsack later told reporters he hopes the strike is resolved quickly and fairly. Current Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s confident the union and the company will come to some resolution. “John Deere is a great company with a phenomenal workforce,” Reynolds says, “and this is part of the collective bargaining process.”
ANKENY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
iowapublicradio.org

Gov. Reynolds and state lawmakers are in talks to combat federal vaccine mandates

5:00 p.m. - 8.8% 14-day COVID-19 test positivity posted by IDPH. 4:03 p.m. – Recent analysis shows little progress in leveling racial disparities in Iowa’s prison systems. Iowa has made little progress in counteracting racial disparities in its prison system in recent years. That’s the finding from the latest analysis published by The Sentencing Project. According to the advocacy group, Black Iowans continue to make up 25 percent of the state’s prison population, despite being just 4 percent of the overall population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hamburgreporter.com

Gov. Reynolds announces grants to support rural communities

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) have announced four competitive funds available for rural communities with a population under 20,000. Specifically, funding of up to $500,000 has been allocated to the following funds for current fiscal year (FY) 2022 through FY 2023:. Rural Innovation Grant Program...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Soybeans#Overweight
Matt Lillywhite

Dr. Fauci Predicts The Future Of The Pandemic In Texas

Dr. Fauci recently made a prediction that has experts worried about another surge of infections in Texas (and several other states). "As long as you have virus freely circulating in the environment in society, jumping from person to person, that virus, by the fact that it continually replicates, gives itself ample opportunity to mutate," Fauci noted. Since Texas has looser restrictions than Democratic states such as California, the virus will have a higher probability of developing a variant that can evade vaccines. And obviously, a terrifying development like that could undo a lot of hard work and sacrifice made by the American people.
TEXAS STATE
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
journalistpr.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: States Hand Over Their Version As The Federal Government Dithers

A fourth check stimulus appears to be impossible from the government organization at this stage. President Biden has required any remaining stimulus to be postponed as it endeavors to push through the monstrous framework charge worth $3.5T. The monster spending will bring about a considerable lift to the economy. Yet, the advantages will be backhanded, and it will be some time before the advantages stream in.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
kjan.com

Iowa Federation of Labor president says union and non-union workers pressing for better wages, benefits

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Federation of Labor A-F-L-C-I-O president Charlie Wishman says the pandemic has changed the way workers think about their jobs. Charlie Wishman says it was no surprise members of the United Auto Workers turned down John Deere’s contract offer. “You’re seeing what’s dubbed as ‘Striketober’ but that has started since before that,” Wishman says. Wishman says John Deere workers are drawing a line in the sand for themselves and future workers.
LABOR ISSUES
kjan.com

Study finds toxic ‘forever’ chemicals in one-third of Iowa’s streams

(Radio Iowa) – Researchers have found the toxic substances known as “forever chemicals” in some of Iowa’s remote streams, suggesting the contaminants are spreading far beyond sites typically known to use them. The class of chemicals called PFAS have been used in household and industrial products for decades and are linked to a slate of health issues. Researchers at the U.S. Geological Survey and the University of Iowa detected PFAS in one-third of the Iowa streams they tested. The U-I’s Dave Cwiertny worked on the study. “I think it indicates that there are likely sources that we’re not probably thinking about correctly,” Cwiertny says. “That there are ways these things can reach parts of the environment that don’t necessarily, aren’t tied to the ones you read about in the news like an airport or a military base.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy