For many Panthers fans, the end of last season was nothing new as a franchise that has waited decades to win a playoff series fell short of its goals once again. However, coming off of a season in which they posted the best point percentage, 70.5 percent, in franchise history, an underwhelming result meant the best was yet to come for the Panthers; it further motivated the organization to make the necessary moves to get over the hump and become a true contender in the National Hockey League (NHL) for the first time in decades.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO