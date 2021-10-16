Aquaplus launches countdown website, ends October 26

The Fashion Association of Marketing and Entrepreneurship (FAME), a relatively new club at Stevens founded in 2018, has turned into one of the fastest growing clubs on campus. Built on the foundation of providing students with a platform to exhibit their creativity in the fields of entrepreneurship, marketing, culture, and fashion, FAME is described as a club that “helps students build professional relationships and networks with industry leaders in the fashion, cosmetics and technology industries,” stated Roshni Revankar, the Editor-in-Chief of FAME Magazine. In joining FAME, students have the opportunity to laud their accomplishments and showcase their talents in order to become more marketable in the aforementioned industries.

