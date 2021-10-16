CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Offense Too Much for UMD Men’s Hockey

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – The Michigan men’s hockey team would score five unanswered...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Fox News

World Series 2021: What to know about the Fall Classic

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will meet in the World Series. The two teams proved to be the best in the American and National Leagues respectively and because the Astros have the better record (95-67) over the Braves (88-73), they will have the homefield advantage. Houston has been accustomed...
MLB
The Associated Press

Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11

Moderna said Monday that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds, as the manufacturer moves toward expanding shots to children. Competitor Pfizer’s kid-sized vaccine doses are closer to widespread use, undergoing evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration for nearly the same age group — starting at age 5. Its vaccine already is authorized for anyone 12 or older.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Umd#Ice Breaker#Amsoil Arena#Wolverines
NBC News

Fire breaks out on cargo ship off Canada, expelling toxic gas

An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy