The director of the CDC said Friday there may be a need to "update our definition of fully vaccinated in the future" as more people receive a booster shot. "Right now, we don't have booster eligibility for all people, currently, we have not yet changed the definition of fully vaccinated," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID briefing. Currently, the CDC says people still are considered fully vaccinated starting two weeks after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single-dose J&J shot.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO