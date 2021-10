The Montgomery County Council is expected to hear public comment Tuesday on a bill that would go further on their mandate that all county employees get the COVID-19 vaccine. The bill is one of the first in the region that would either require county employees to get vaccinated, apply for a medical exemption, or leave their jobs. Currently, non-vaccinated employees can submit to weekly testing or file a medical exemption.

