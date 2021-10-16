Deadline nears to apply for TPWD outdoor grants

According to the City of Corpus Christi Finance Director Heather Hurlbert, City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez has made nearly $600,000 in payments during the pandemic, billing an unbelievable $200,000 in overtime. It was found that the billing was equivalent to 12 hours a day for every day of the week, for 52 weeks, 365 days of the year with no vacation taken while primarily working from home. By contrast the Health Department employees actually reporting to work, facing infection every day, and being directly involved with the public were making $21,000 a year. Annette Rodriguez salary and overtime was approved by County Judge Barbara Canales.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO