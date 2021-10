INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Dan Campbell emptied the playbook in an effort to get his first NFL victory as a head coach, only to see it fall short. The Detroit coach saw his Lions successfully execute an onside kick and two fake punts Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, but were unable to sustain the momentum as the Rams rallied for a 28-19 victory.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO