We’ve said it all year long and now the Big Ten conference is recognizing it. Purdue WR David Bell is one of the best in the game. This week he was awarded the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week award. This is the second time Bell has won this award. He previously won on Oct. 26, 2020 nearly one year ago. Bell torched the stout Iowa secondary for 240 yards. Here’s the release info from the conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO