The outdoors have been an integral part of Bond Almand’s life since before he could walk. The Maryville High School senior was born in Seattle, where his father would strap him to his back and climb mountains throughout the Pacific Northwest. When Almand and his family moved to Maryville when he was three years old, Smoky Mountain National Park became the setting for those excursions.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO