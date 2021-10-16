CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey: Smith, Diggs on injury list

By Dylan Jimenez
yourbasin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — It’s tough to get through an entire NFL...

www.yourbasin.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Trevon Diggs Injury Update for 'Overrated' (Claims Weird Patriots' Hot Take) Cowboys

That is a refrain we've heard before. "The Dallas Cowboys are overrated ... and should be no match for rookie QB Mac Jones of the Patriots.''. A homerism-infused column written by the Boston media, looking forward to Sunday's visit to New England by the 4-1 Cowboys, alleges that Dallas suffers from all sorts of frailties, frailties of the sort that one simply wouldn't think could be attached to a 4-1 team with four straight wins, a team with the one loss coming on the road against the defending Super Bowl champs that can be traced to a missed field goal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
Birmingham Star

Updates: Tyron Smith Added To Injury Report

3:38 p.m. - Starting left tackle Tyron Smith was added to the injury report Thursday (neck). The seven-time Pro Bowler was a limited participant. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) and safety Damontae Kazee (hip) did not practice for the second straight day, though both players didn't sound concerned about their availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
NFL
NBC Sports

Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith are active for Cowboys

The Cowboys had some big question marks in Friday’s final injury report. Their biggest names are dressed for today’s game against the Patriots. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle), running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are active. Diggs, who leads the NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#New England#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Smith, Diggs injury updates, Cooper talks Gruden, Quinn shows trickery

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys collectively gasped after hearing about the MRI Tyron Smith had on his neck. The team is being precautious with his history of neck issues but he’s currently set to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. Trevon Diggs reeled in his sixth interception of the season against the New York Giants, but also banged up his ankle during the game.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyron Smith added to practice report with neck injury, Trevon Diggs remains out

The Cowboys had only one change to their injury report, but it was a big one. They added Tyron Smith with a neck injury. He went through a limited practice Thursday. Smith, 30, underwent neck surgery last season, costing him 14 games. He said this summer that the surgery would allow him to play many more years.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas News

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) has MRI; latest injury updates for Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott

FRISCO — Tyron Smith, in his words, went into this season “full-go and feeling good.”. The Cowboys left tackle discarded the neck roll he had worn the previous four seasons and declared his troublesome neck felt as good as it had since college. He was his dominant self in the first five games of the season and there were no signs of concern.
NFL
bigcountryhomepage.com

Mickey: Diggs on pace to break franchise interception record

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — In the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense finished with 10 interceptions. So far this season, the defense has surpassed that with 11 interceptions after six games. Star cornerback Trevon Diggs accounts for seven of those 11 interceptions. Diggs is on pace to break...
NFL
The Spun

NFL

