It is not every day’s occurrence that LeBron James and Stephen Curry are associated alongside each other’s. Two superstars of the modern-day NBA who are known for their completely different playing style are now linked with fitness brand, Tonal as investors. Safe to say, both LeBron and Curry are not only smacking big points on the courts, but off it as well. The most recent being their association with Tonal.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO