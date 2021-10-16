Jena Sonnier is CCHS homecoming queen

Taylor Tomedolskey was crowned 2021 Homecoming Queen for Colleton Prep Academy during halftime of Friday’s home football game against Thomas Heyward Academy. Tomedolskey is the daughter of Mark and Terri Tomedolskey. She is a four-sport athlete for CPA, participating in softball, basketball, volleyball and is captain of the cheerleading squad. She serves as CPA Sergeant-at-Arms for the student body, historian for the National Honor Society and secretary for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Taylor plans to study biology in the fall and hopes to one day be a physician’s assistant.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO