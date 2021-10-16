CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Haney to fight on Dec.3 or Dec.10 on DAZN

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Allan Fox: WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney will be fighting on December 3rd or 10th on DAZN. The opponent is still being decided, but it’s not expected to be a big name. Earlier on Friday, Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) called out Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr. after learning of...

www.boxingnews24.com

