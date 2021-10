Lennard High and Spoto High finally cracked the win column in South Shore football action last Friday night. For the 2-5 Longhorns from Ruskin, a 54 to 14 smashing of Riverview marked their first victory since an August Kickoff Classic. Spoto nipped Robinson High 14-7 in Tampa. The Spartans combined a tight defense with an opportunistic offense. An early end zone fumble recovery by Spoto plus a two-point PAT provided an 8-0 Spoto lead, which the Spartans never ceded. Robinson cut it to 8-7 with a scoring pass, but Spoto clinched the win with a one-yard TD. Meanwhile, Sumner High won again to go 5-2. Idle last week was 5-2 East Bay High.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO