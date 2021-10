The No. 22 NC State Wolfpack is looking to defend its ranking versus Boston College this coming weekend after taking some time to recover in its bye week. Before the pause in play, the Wolfpack was looking like a force to be reckoned with. From knocking off Clemson for the first time in 10 years to coming out on top in a battle against Louisiana Tech, this season has had its fair share of excitement so far and shows no signs of slowing down.

12 DAYS AGO