This week is a critical one for Purdue. The Boilers squandered the momentum of the road win at Iowa, and now they are looking at a probable four game losing streak if they can’t beat a Nebraska team that has struggled to win games, but has been within a possession in all five losses. They are coming off of a bye week too. It is not a must win for Purdue, but it is a game Purdue can win and it would mean an awful lot if they could get it.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO