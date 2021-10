The Charlotte Hornets are signing LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract with plans for him to play for the Greensboro Swarm, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This is likely an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning that if (really when) Ball gets waived, he will get a bonus for signing on with the Hornets G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. In essence, the Hornets have acquired Ball’s rights and will have him play for Greensboro.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO