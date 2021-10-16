CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Oshkosh Lourdes blankets Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military with suffocating defensive effort 43-0

Oshkosh Lourdes’ defense throttled Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military, resulting in a shutout win 43-0 in Wisconsin high school football action on October 15.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Oshkosh Lourdes and Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

