Hartland Arrowhead trips Oconomowoc in tenacious tussle 21-14

Alijah Maher-Parr provided the boost for Arrowhead as he ran for 190 yards in the Warhawks’ 21-14 win over Oconomowoc in the final week of the regular season. Maher-Parr ran for three touchdowns including the deciding score in the fourth quarter to get the win.

With 2:33 remaining in the first quarter, Oconomowoc quarterback Jack Hellman connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass with Carter Tower to grab a 7-0 lead. Maher-Parr responded for Arrowhead with a touchdown run of three yards early in the second quarter before adding a 10-yard run with 2:43 to go in the quarter.

With nine seconds remaining in the half, Hellman connected with Connor Doyle on a three-yard touchdown pass as both teams went into the locker room tied at 14. After a scoreless third quarter, Maher-Parr added the deciding score with a six-yard touchdown run with 6:16 remaining in the game.

Charles Smith led the Arrowhead passing attack with 149 yards with one interception on 16 completions. Collin Argue was Smith’s number one target in the game with 48 yards on six receptions.

Hellman led the way in the loss for Oconomowoc with 171 yards through the air and 73 on the ground with two touchdowns and one interception. Kolby Harpster led the way in receiving with 12 receptions for 119 yards.

Arrowhead finishes the regular season at 6-3 overall, and will take on Kenosha Bradford at home to start the playoffs. Oconomowoc finishes at 5-4, and will travel to Muskego to start WIAA level one playoff action on Friday.

In recent action on October 1, Hartland Arrowhead faced off against Waukesha South and Oconomowoc took on Mukwonago on October 1 at Oconomowoc High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.