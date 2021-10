ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud product Allie Cornelius delivered the sudden-death shootout winner to earn St. Cloud State Women's Hockey two points in the WCHA standings against St. Thomas on Homecoming Saturday. Deadlocked at 2-2 through 60 minutes, the Huskies and Tommies held tight in overtime before a thrilling seven-round shootout ended with Cornelius finding the back of the net. Klara Hymlarova opened the scoring midway through the first, taking a beautiful feed from Emma Gentry in the low slot and banging it through the pipes. After the Tommies tied things up early in the second, Olivia Cvar blasted a Mackenzie Bourgerie pass to the right circle past the tender's right shoulder to retake the lead. St. Thomas evened things with seven and a half to go in the third. Following a stalemate in OT, Emma Polusny turned away all seven Tom shootout tries until Cornelius zipped one through the five-hole.

