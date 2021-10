Big Blue Madness has always been about the spectacle of the event as opposed to the actual basketball that is played. It’s a chance for the players to give fans a teensy inside look at their personalities while experiencing a rowdy Rupp Arena crowd at the same time. BBM is sold out once again, so it should be another electric atmosphere that will include plenty of dancing, a lengthy speech from John Calipari, and lots and lots of dunks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO