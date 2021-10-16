CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater tops Wekiva in senior night victory

By Jonathan Alfano, Orlando Sentinel
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jp4UJ_0cT0ECt300
Edgewater High School players watch the game from the sideline during the football game against Bishop Moore High School at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Edgewater running back Jeremiah Connelly made his final regular-season home game count in the Eagles’ 28-13 high school football win Wekiva on Friday night.

Connelly celebrated senior night as one of the key cogs in the Eagles’ potent rushing attack. He racked up 82 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. His first score came midway through the third quarter when he took a reverse play 55 yards for a TD. He scored again, this time from 3 yards out, with less than three minutes to go to seal the game as the Eagles improved to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in Class 7A District 6.

Edgewater sits alone atop the district standings.

“It means a lot to do it in front of the home crowd and do it on our home field on senior night in a district game,” Connelly said.

Junior running back CJ Baxter proved again to be a workhorse for the Eagles’ offense, carrying the ball 18 times for 111 yards and a score. Edgewater finished with 207 team rushing yards, making up for a largely ineffective passing game.

The Eagles suffocated the Wekiva offense for much of the night. The Mustangs (2-5, 1-1), coached by former Edgewater star running back Jeremiah Rodriguez-Schwartz, managed just 184 yards of total offense and scored on just two of their 10 possessions.

“I was proud of our defense,” Edgewater head coach Cameron Duke said. “They were flying around, and I thought our secondary played really well. We’ve still got some areas to improve on, but it was a major step from last week.”

Wekiva senior running back Jim Brown scored from nine yards out to tie the game at 7-7 just before halftime. The Mustangs didn’t score again until the clock showed four seconds left in the game.

Penalties played a role in Wekiva’s demise. The Mustangs committed 17 penalties for 113 yards. The Eagles drew nine penalties for 77 yards.

Edgewater will look to wrap up the district title in a road game at Ridge Community of Davenport next week. The Bolts are 1-1 in district play.

Edgewater 28, Wekiva 13

At Edgewater High School

SECOND QUARTER

E: Kaden Dutton 5-yard pass from Tyler Wesley (Alex Fernac kick), 5:54

W: James Brown 9-yard rush (kick good), 1:00

THIRD QUARTER

E: CJ Baxter 3-yard rush (Fernac kick), 8:29

E: Jeremiah Connelly 55-yard rush (Fernac kick), 3:22

FOURTH QUARTER

E: Connelly 3-yard rush (Bailey Stokes kick), 2:42

W: Sincere Edwards 13-yard pass from Tyray Davis (two-point conversion failed), 0:04

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

