The Sandhills/Thedford football team completed an undefeated regular season Thursday night with an impressive 72-18 victory over Pleasanton. The Knights jumped out early and never looked back. Trae Hickman had four rushing touchdowns and finished with 151 yards rushing. Dane Pokorny rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Reece Zutavern threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the victory. Sandhills/Thedford is 8-0 and will now get ready for the Class D2 state playoffs which begin on Thursday (10/21).

PLEASANTON, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO