Retail And Food Sales: If It’s Not Inflation, And It’s Not, Then What Is It?

The Canadian dollar is trading quietly at the start of the North American session. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2361, down 0.02% on the day. Canada ended the week on a positive note, as consumer spending bounced back in August. Headline retail sales were up 2.1% and core retail sales jumped 2.7% (MoM). This follows a weak July, with readings of -0.1% and -0.4%, respectively. The sharp turnaround was supported by several provinces easing health restrictions, which boosted consumer spending. The strong data didn’t affect the Canadian dollar, which had an uneventful week and was almost unchanged on Friday. The currency touched a 4-month high last week, briefly dropping below the 1.23 line.
